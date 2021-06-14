ANL 31.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.68%)
ASC 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.29%)
ASL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.73%)
AVN 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.8%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 126.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.75%)
EPCL 47.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.56%)
FCCL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
FFL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
HASCOL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.76%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.75%)
JSCL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.03%)
KAPCO 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
MLCF 47.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.29%)
PAEL 37.01 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.24%)
PIBTL 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.08%)
POWER 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.48%)
PPL 91.85 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.83%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.17%)
PTC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.53%)
SNGP 51.09 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (6%)
TRG 165.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-1.69%)
UNITY 48.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.24%)
WTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
BR100 5,353 Increased By ▲ 70.51 (1.33%)
BR30 27,851 Increased By ▲ 249.82 (0.91%)
KSE100 48,793 Increased By ▲ 488.64 (1.01%)
KSE30 19,655 Increased By ▲ 176.25 (0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open higher

  • The dollar changed hands at 109.70 yen in early Asian trade against 109.66 in New York late Friday.
AFP 14 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street, with investors focusing on a Federal Reserve meeting this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.72 percent, or 207.59 points, at 29,156.32 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.62 percent, or 12.19 points, to 1,966.21.

"The market is closely watching FOMC," Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities, told AFP, referring to a meeting of the US central bank's Federal Open Market Committee.

Concerns are growing that the Fed could be forced to reduce or "taper" its bond-buying scheme, or lift interest rates earlier than planned, to prevent the economy from overheating.

Investors largely welcomed the results of the weekend summit of G7 leaders in Britain.

"But the communique was still within expectations and not significant enough to impact the market," Horiuchi said.

G7 leaders on Sunday vowed to start delivering one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines and to step up action on climate change, in a US-led summit call to arms that also took on China and Russia.

The dollar changed hands at 109.70 yen in early Asian trade against 109.66 in New York late Friday.

Toshiba gained 1.82 percent to 4,730 yen in early trade after it dropped a bid to reelect two board directors after an independent probe revealed the firm sought government help to influence a boardroom vote proposed by activist shareholders.

"Investors are paying attention to Toshiba's news conference this afternoon," Horiuchi said.

Toyota rose 0.88 percent to 9,948 yen but Sony lost 0.23 percent to 10,835 yen.

FOMC Nikkei 225 index Federal Open Market Committee Tokyo stocks opened higher G7 leaders IwaiCosmo

Tokyo stocks open higher

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months

Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak

UBL winds up Switzerland subsidiary

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Centre for imposition of Article 140-A on Sindh: Fawad

Loan for NHP payment: Finance, Power Divisions avoiding taking lead

Govt may not get next IMF tranche in time: PPP

Chinese industrial relocation: PM’s office working on strategy

FBR collection estimate suffers from flaws?

Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters