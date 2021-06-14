Measures taken to end power outages: Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar on Sunday said the government had already taken solid and effective measures to completely end the power shortage from the country. In an interview with a private news channel, the minister said there is no forced and prolonged load shedding in the country as immense megawatt electricity was added in the national grid to overcome the shortfall for providing relief to the consumers in heat waves.

He said that the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had not worked and focused on power transmission that was why the country had faced the energy load shedding. The demand and supply of power have been increased or surged in this year, he said and added that the areas having high ratio of electricity pilferage or any technical issues would witness the shortfall.

Hammad Azhar said that the prices of petroleum products including petrol and diesel were less in Pakistan as compared to the regional countries. The government is working to privatize two Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects and the biding of Steel Mill is expected this year, he added.