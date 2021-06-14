ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Measures taken to end power outages: Azhar

APP 14 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar on Sunday said the government had already taken solid and effective measures to completely end the power shortage from the country. In an interview with a private news channel, the minister said there is no forced and prolonged load shedding in the country as immense megawatt electricity was added in the national grid to overcome the shortfall for providing relief to the consumers in heat waves.

He said that the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had not worked and focused on power transmission that was why the country had faced the energy load shedding. The demand and supply of power have been increased or surged in this year, he said and added that the areas having high ratio of electricity pilferage or any technical issues would witness the shortfall.

Hammad Azhar said that the prices of petroleum products including petrol and diesel were less in Pakistan as compared to the regional countries. The government is working to privatize two Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects and the biding of Steel Mill is expected this year, he added.

Hammad Azhar energy Federal Minister for Energy power outages end power outages

Measures taken to end power outages: Azhar

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Centre for imposition of Article 140-A on Sindh: Fawad

Loan for NHP payment: Finance, Power Divisions avoiding taking lead

Govt may not get next IMF tranche in time: PPP

Chinese industrial relocation: PM’s office working on strategy

FBR collection estimate suffers from flaws?

Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt

Sindh govt has failed to create competent police force in Karachi, says Fawad

Benjamin Netanyahu ousted, Naftali Bennett is Israel's new PM

Tarin terms FBR target 'realistically aggressive'

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.