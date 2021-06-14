ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
Punjab decides to stop procurement of wheat from 15th

Recorder Report 14 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to stop procurement of wheat across the province from June 15. The Punjab Food Department had set a target of 3.5 million metric tons which was achieved ahead of time and so far two lacs metric tons more wheat has been purchased.

Senior & Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has directed the Department in this regard to officially stop the procurement of wheat from tomorrow and help the flour mills to procure wheat.

Talking in this regard, Senior & Food Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, farmers in Punjab have been paid the best price for wheat and for the first time with an increase of Rs. 400 wheat was purchased at Rs. 1800 per maund. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in the development of the country in the well being of the farmers and In Sha Allah next year the Punjab Government will provide more facilities to the farmers and also increase the price of wheat.

He said that Punjab was providing one lakh metric tons of wheat to KPK province to meet their needs. Senior & Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that flour mills across the province have already enough wheat and despite the availability of stock of wheat as required, the Food Department will provide full support to the flour mills in procurement of more wheat for them.

He also asked the flour mills to keep their stocks complete and ensure self-reliance so that in future there would be no difficulty. Senior & Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Punjab Government has also abundant reserves of wheat and In Sha Allah will ensure the supply of quality wheat and flour to the citizens in any case.

