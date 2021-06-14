ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
World markets: SMEDA launches programme for enhancing access of SMEs

Recorder Report 14 Jun 2021

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has launched a sustainable program for enhancing access of SMEs to world markets through Amazon and other similar platforms.

It was stated by CEO SMEDA Hashim Raza in a press statement issued here Sunday. He said we are going to take all leading organizations of E-Commerce into loop to enable SMEs of Pakistan for availing the highest benefits out of the government of Pakistan’s official arrangement with Amazon. The first memorandum of Understanding towards this program, was signed the other day at Karachi with the renowned e-commerce company “Extreme Commerce”, which is Pakistan’s first EdTech start up with a sole focus on skills development and capacity building within the ecommerce and digital arena, he added. He further said that the MoU had provided SMEs with insights on opportunities through Ecommerce by enabling them on the Ecommerce platforms like Amazon through various support initiatives.

Both the organizations will empower SMEs to get started to sell their products and services by providing them necessary education and training to digitize SMEs for reaching out to more customers by enhancing their productivity and increasing operational efficiencies, he said adding that under the MoU, a series of online and offline awareness sessions would be conducted for the SMEs owners to make them aware bout the benefits of Ecommerce. Similarly skills development programs to fill the gap of shortage of the trained skill force needed for Ecommerce would also be launched.

