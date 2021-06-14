U Bank wins award

KARACHI: U Microfinance Bank Ltd (U Bank) wins ‘Fastest Growing Microfinance Bank in Pakistan’ at Global Business Outlook Awards, 2021. During the Global Business Outlook Awards in May, 2021 U Microfinance Bank Ltd. (U Bank) was awarded Fastest Growing Microfinance Bank in Pakistan.

The Global Business Outlook Awards seek to recognise and reward excellence in businesses around the world. They are designed to facilitate the outstanding work of businesses and business leaders across industries, in terms of performance, innovation and drive to create industry value.

U Bank’s victory as the Fastest Growing Microfinance Bank Pakistan 2021 is a testament to the bank’s tireless efforts to create a more inclusive society, serve the unbanked population of Pakistan.

While receiving the award, Kabeer Naqvi (President & CEO) said “U Microfinance Bank has been taking every possible measure to enable the masses to earn better living standards and enjoy a higher quality of life by providing financial services in the easiest and most convenient way.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021