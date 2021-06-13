ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
India wants to take Jadhav's case to ICJ, says Qureshi

  • Says the Indian government is apparently not serious in providing counselor access to Kulbhushan Jadhav
  • Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is responsible for complicating Jadhav's case: FM
  • Qureshi says Pakistan will neither provide its military or air bases to the US nor permit it to conduct airstrikes within the country
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 13 Jun 2021

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India wants to take the case of spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and is not serious in giving consular access to him.

Talking to media persons in Multan on Sunday, Qureshi said that India does not want to provide counselor access to Jadhav. He stated that Pakistan made efforts to act on the instructions of the ICJ and took every step to provide counselor access to Jadhav, however, the Indian government is apparently not serious in this matter.

He said the government is taking steps to implement decisions of the ICJ in Jadhav's case and the opposition should understand the tactics of India.

The foreign minister pointed out that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is responsible for complicating Jadhav's case.

Regarding providing military bases to the US, he said that Pakistan will neither provide its military or air bases to the US nor permit it to conduct airstrikes within the country.

Earlier on July 17, 2019, the ICJ had rejected remedies sought by India, including annulment of military court decision convicting Kulbhushan Jadhav, his release, and safe passage to India.

The ICJ also asked Pakistan to review Jadhav's death penalty.

Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested by authorities from Balochistan in a counter-intelligence operation on March 3, 2016. During the investigation, he confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan that resulted in the loss of many precious human lives.

He also made important revelations about RAW’s role in sponsoring state terrorism in Pakistan.

