Pakistan reports 56 deaths, 1,239 new Covid cases in 24 hours

(Karachi) At least 56 deaths and 1,239 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, which brings the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic to 941,170, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported on Sunday.

The death toll has reached 21,689 while the country's Covid positivity rate is 3.40 percent. The total number of critically ill patients is 2,661.

Meanwhile, 36,368 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours. At least 1,610 people recovered from the deadly disease while 10,744 people have been fully vaccinated during the said period.

Punjab recorded the maximum of 343,926 cases, followed by 327,604 in Sindh, 135,877 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,099 in Islamabad, and 26,201 in Balochistan. Azad and Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan reported 19,756 and 5,707 Covid cases respectively.

In wake of rising Covid cases, the NCOC issued new guidelines to curb the spread of the virus. The forum decided to implement broader lockdowns and restrict the movement of people. It banned all indoor and outdoor activities, including social, cultural, political, sports, and other miscellaneous events.

On June 7, the NCOC eased lockdown restrictions and allowed the opening of restaurants for outdoor dining. The government also reopened schools in areas with a low positivity ratio of Covid cases.

However, the NCOC said that academic activities will remain suspended in districts where the coronavirus positivity rate is still high.

Similarly, the NCOC decided to initiate a vaccination campaign on a massive scale under the "whole of the nation approach" in collaboration with various public and private partners.

The NCOC had set a target to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year. Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the acceleration of the vaccination drive in the country was made possible by the huge investment by the federal government.

He added that the government will spend much more next year on the procurement of vaccines.