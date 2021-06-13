ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
U Bank wins Fastest Growing Microfinance Bank award

13 Jun 2021

KARACHI: During the Global Business Outlook Awards in May 2021, U Microfinance Bank Ltd (U Bank) was awarded with the title of Fastest Growing Microfinance Bank Pakistan.

The Global Business Outlook Awards seek to recognise and reward excellence in businesses around the world. They are designed to facilitate the outstanding work of businesses and business leaders across industries, in terms of performance, innovation and drive to create industry value.

While receiving the award, U Bank President & CEO Kabeer Naqvi said, "U Microfinance Bank has been taking every possible measure to enable the masses to earn better living standards and enjoy a higher quality of life by providing financial services in the easiest and most convenient way."-PR

