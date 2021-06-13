Sindh govt releases Rs50bn for local councils

KARACHI: The Sindh government released Rs50 billion to the local councils in the province in the ten months of the financial year. The releases were made on the collection of octroi zila tax (OZT) to all the districts of the province, the release details of the provincial government indicate.

The Sindh government released a big chunk to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) which came to Rs4.8 billion in the period under review. The government released Rs2.3 billion to the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) as well as amounts were also released to all the six districts of Karachi Division.

The provincial government released Rs2.48 billion for Hyderabad and Rs2.4 billion for Sukhur. It released Rs1.4 billion for Dadu and Badin each.

