Jun 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N true representative of Kashmiris, says Shehbaz

Recorder Report 13 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has claimed that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) consider PML-N as their 'true representative and guardian of their ideology.'

The PML-N president, according to party spokesperson, was talking to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, who met him and briefed him about the forthcoming elections in the AJK, here on Saturday.

Shehbaz expressed the hope that the AJK people would once again repose their confidence in the PML-N under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif through voting to the party's nominated ticket holders.

Shehbaz said his party would continue supporting the brave people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. "We stand by the brave people of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and will continue the same till they are given their just right to self-determination," the PML-N president vowed.

He also appreciated the efforts of AJK prime minister and his team to save and help the people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also lauded the hard work of Haider for the development of AJK and its people.

The AJK prime minister also briefed the PML-N president on the forthcoming budget and development works in the AJK. He also briefed the party president on the arrangements and preparations for the elections in the AJK.

The two also discussed issues related to party candidates for the AJK elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

