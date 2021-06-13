Punjab reports 204 fresh corona cases, 22 deaths

LAHORE: Out of 9,657 coronavirus tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 204 fresh virus cases and 22 deaths were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 343,703 and death toll to 10,479 with overall positivity rate of 2.11 percent.

During the last 24 hours, 10 deaths were reported in Lahore, four each in Faisalabad and Rahim Yar Khan and one each in Rawalpindi, Multan, Muzaffargarh and Sheikhupura taking the death toll in these cities to 4,223, 1,132, 243, 1,501, 808, 246 and 113, respectively.

In the provincial metropolis, 98 fresh virus cases and 10 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. Pressure on health facilities in the provincial metropolis is easing out while vaccination of the people is underway at the vaccination centres across the province.

With the recovery of 510 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 321,422. On the other hand, as many as 2,038 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of total recoveries to 875,581 showing the recovery rate of 93.2 percent.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 177,249 cases and 4,223 deaths, Rawalpindi 26,073 cases and 1,501 deaths, Faisalabad 21,249 cases and 1,132 deaths, Multan 17,685 cases and 808 deaths, Gujrat 7,042 cases and 113 deaths, Gujranwala 8,260 cases and 413 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2,253 cases and 246 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 5,993 cases and 243 deaths, Sargodha 8,377 cases and 285 deaths, Sheikhupura 3,771 cases and 113 deaths and Sialkot reported 7,015 cases and 230 deaths.

On the other hand, Dean Institute of Public Health (IPH), Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir has warned that dengue mosquitoes breeding would increase during Monsoon season. Apart from a vigorous anti-dengue drive from the concerned government departments, the people should remove discarded items like old tyres, plastic bottles and other useless things from the roofs of their houses.

