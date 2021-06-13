Tokyo rubber futures lower

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures fell on Friday, after a media report said the government is considering maintaining some restrictions in place to stem coronavirus infections for longer, which may keep economic activity restrained.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for November delivery was down 1.4 yen, or 0.6%, at 238 yen per kg by around 0345 GMT.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery was down 0.3% at 12,880 yuan per tonne by a little after 0400 GMT.