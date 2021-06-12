ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KP business community terms Budget FY22 balanced

Amjad Ali Shah Updated 12 Jun 2021

PESHAWAR: Business community here on Friday termed the federal budget for fiscal year 2021-22, as a 'balanced', 'growth-oriented' and 'pro-businesses', asking the government to implement 'relief initiatives' with true letter and spirit to revive covid-19 hurt national economy, businesses and industries.

Addressing a news conference after presentation of federal budget for FY 2021-22 here, president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sherbaz Bilour said that the government has presented a 'growth-oriented' and 'business-friendly' budget for the next fiscal year, which can give boost to businesses and industrialization, and create jobs in the country.

He welcomed the abolishment of Federal Excise Duty (FED) from erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Provincial Administrative Tribal Areas (Pata).

The SCCI chief expressed the hope that the government's step will bring economic prosperity and development in the newly merged tribal districts and Pata.

SCCI vice president, Junaid Altaf, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, former presidents Malik Niaz Ahmad, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Riaz Arshad, executive members Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Jalil Jan, Abidullah Yousafzai, Faiz Rasool, Saddar Gul, industrialists Association Hayatabad Peshawar president Malik Imran Ishaq, traders and industrialists were present during the presser.

Sherbaz Bilour hailed the reduction in excise duties, including on raw material, which is a welcoming step through the fiscal budget. He added the initiatives to boost up hydel power generation, abolishment of tax on online businesses, increase in loans for cottage industries from Rs3 Million to Rs 10 Million, are the good one to accelerate pace of economic development and address the key attached with relevant sectors.

The chamber president also appreciated abolishment of different 12 withholding taxes (WHTs). Similarly, he added the abolishment of the condition for up-gradation of tax profile is also a good step.

While responding to a question of reporters, Sherbaz Bilour said the unjust was being carried out with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the federal government in past years regarding payment of amounts Net Hydel Profit (NHP) along with arrears.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI COVID19 Federal Excise Duty FATA SCCI business community Fed Sherbaz Bilour PATA Budget FY22

KP business community terms Budget FY22 balanced

Power subsidies raised by over 300pc

Pakistan targets 4.8% GDP growth in upcoming fiscal year

Around Rs506bn taxation measures unveiled

Allocation for defence raised by 6.2percent

Disposal of cars prior to registration: Concept of additional tax to curb 'on money' introduced

Proposal to tax internet data usage criticised as reactions to budget pour in

What some of the budget measures mean

17pc GST on sales via online marketplace

Textile sector takes a dim view of FY22 budget

Salient features of Budget 2021-22

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters