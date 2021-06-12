ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
Pakistan

No relief for poor in budget: PML-N

Recorder Report 12 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has rejected budget 2021-22, saying the incompetent government has failed to provide any relief to the poor segments of society.

In his reaction, former commerce minister and PML-N senior leader Mohammad Pervaiz Malik said, "This budget reflects that the incumbent government lacks vision and roadmap to steer the country out from economic issues."

According to him, the soaring inflation has rendered lives of the people miserable while particular segments have been benefited by extending concession in taxes.

He was of the view that salaries of government employees should be increased at least 15 percent given the soaring inflation.

The PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Nawaz said the economic survey presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin depicts PTI government's 'anti-people' policies.

There was an exceptional increase in the price hike, unemployment and loan borrowing and the government had also confessed to have pushed masses below the poverty line, she said.

She further added the PTI government had slashed expenditures on education both at the federal and provincial levels from 2.3 percent of the GDP to 1.5 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

