FTSE 100 posts best week in over a month

LONDON: London's FTSE 100 index ended higher on Friday, helped by gains in mining and financial stocks, while a record annual jump in domestic economic output in April strengthened views of a stronger recovery from last year's pandemic-driven disruption.

The blue-chip index rose 0.7%, with precious metal miners and base metal miners jumping 0.7% and 1.8%, respectively, while insurance stocks rose 1.3%.

The index was up 0.95% for the week, its biggest percentage gain since the week ending May 7.

Miners including Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Glencore and BHP rose between 0.1% and 2.88%.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.6%.

Official data showed Britain's recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic sped up in April as lockdown measures eased, and output was a record 27.6% higher than a year earlier when the virus was rampant.