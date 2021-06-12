Markets
LME official prices
12 Jun 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2129.50 2470.00 9808.50 2168.50 17783.00 32908.00 2965.50 2266.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2129.50 2470.00 9808.50 2168.50 17783.00 32908.00 2965.50 2266.50
3-months Buyer 2100.00 2447.50 9834.50 2180.00 17818.00 31150.00 2986.50 2275.00
3-months Seller 2100.00 2447.50 9834.50 2180.00 17818.00 31150.00 2986.50 2275.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 27430.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 27430.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
