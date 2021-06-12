Covid vaccine access needed 'thoughout world'

THE HAGUE: The head of the European Medicines Agency told AFP on Friday that all countries must have access to coronavirus vaccines, as G7 leaders were expected to pledge to donate one billion doses to poor nations.

"This is not within the competence of the EMA so I can only speak from a personal perspective, where I really believe we need to ensure access, availability and access throughout the world, not just in the countries that have the means to pay for them," EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said in an interview.