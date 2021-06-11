ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sugar prices fall on ample supplies; cocoa, coffee also down

  • July raw sugar was down 1.3% at 17.43 cents per lb.
  • July arabica coffee fell 0.4% to $1.6015 per lb. The contract hit a 4-1/2 year high last week.
Reuters 11 Jun 2021

LONDON: Sugar prices on ICE fell on Friday due to signs of ample supplies, though the market remained within recent ranges. Cocoa and coffee prices also headed lower.

SUGAR

July raw sugar was down 1.3% at 17.43 cents per lb at 1304 GMT.

August white sugar fell 1% to $450 a tonne.

Dealers said the widening discounts for front month versus second month raw and white sugar indicated nearby supplies remained plentiful, but added there was good buying from end-users at around 17.60, keeping prices range-bound.

Data showed sugar production in the key Centre-South region of top producer Brazil totalled 2.62 million tonnes in the second half of May - above market expectations.

COFFEE

July arabica coffee fell 0.4% to $1.6015 per lb. The contract hit a 4-1/2 year high last week.

Dealers said the market remained concerned about next year's crop in top arabica producer Brazil, after severe dryness damaged the current crop.

There are signs anti-government protests that disrupted exports like coffee in world No. 2 arabica producer Colombia are losing steam.

July robusta coffee fell 0.2% to $1,608 a tonne.

COCOA

September London cocoa fell 0.3% to 1,617 pounds per tonne.

World No. 2 cocoa producer Ghana's bean arrivals at ports reached 924,385 tonnes by May 27 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, up 25.3% from last season.

Cocoa has sharply underperformed other soft commodities this year. Dealers said the market was struggling for direction and appeared range-bound for now.

Fitch Solutions expects cocoa to trade between 1,600 and 1,750 pounds over the coming weeks of June and July as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions continue to hurt chocolate demand.

September New York cocoa fell 1.5% to $2,396 a tonne.

cocoa beans coffee prices sugar price sugar crop Coffee export sugar export

Sugar prices fall on ample supplies; cocoa, coffee also down

At least 23 killed as passenger bus crashes in Khuzdar, Balochistan

JP Morgan puts weight behind Pakistan's economy, but cautions over challenges

Govt hopeful about IMF relaxations

Amid Opposition boycott, NA passes 21 bills

China passes anti-foreign sanctions law

New Zealand Muslims object to mosque attack film while pain still raw

FY22 budget to be presented today

BISP disbursements: Survey shows Rs6.5m discrepancy in data

Agri sector grows 2.8pc

Installed power capacity grows 3.6pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters