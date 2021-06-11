ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soy down 12-23 cents, corn down 8 to 13 cents, wheat down 5-7 cents

  • Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Friday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop by 1.5 million tonnes to 82.4 million tonnes.
  • CBOT July corn was last down 8-1/4 cents to $6.90-3/4 per bushel, while new-crop December corn eased 12-1/4 cents to $6.04-1/4.
Reuters 11 Jun 2021

CHICAGO: Following are US trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday.

WHEAT - Down 5 to 7 cents per bushel

Wheat futures fell overnight as weather models expect rainfall across parts of the Northern US Plains that still are in need of moisture for spring wheat crops.

CBOT's most-active wheat contract dipped below its 50-day moving average overnight.

For the week, July wheat futures are poised for a 1.6% drop.

Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Friday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop by 1.5 million tonnes to 82.4 million tonnes.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last down 5-1/2 cents at $6.78-1/4 per bushel; K.C. July hard red winter wheat last lost 7-3/4 cents to $6.32-1/2 per bushel, and MGEX July spring wheat lost 11-1/2 cents to $7.64 per bushel.

CORN - Down 8 to 13 cents per bushel

Corn eased overnight as weather forecasts show rain moving in across the US Midwest.

For the week, CBOT's most-active corn futures are set to gain 1.2%.

Corn gained on Thursday after the US Department of Agriculture's assessment of global corn stockpiles came in smaller-than-expected.

Late-planted Argentine corn is enjoying better-than-expected yields, prompting the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange to increase its 2020/21 harvest estimate to 48 million tonnes from a previously estimated 46 million tonnes.

President Joe Biden's administration, under pressure from labor unions and US senators, is considering ways to provide relief to US oil refiners from biofuel blending mandates, a move that could hurt corn-based ethanol consumption.

CBOT July corn was last down 8-1/4 cents to $6.90-3/4 per bushel, while new-crop December corn eased 12-1/4 cents to $6.04-1/4.

SOYBEANS - Down 12-23 cents per bushel

Soybeans slipped overnight, setup for the market's third consecutive session of lower movement, pressured by wet weather forecasts and continued selling after the USDA's assessment of US and global supply came in larger than expected.

CBOT's most-active soybean futures are poised to end the week 3.14% lower.

CBOT July soybeans last fell 12 cents to $15.32 per bushel, while new-crop November soybeans fell 22-1/2 cents to $14.37.

CBOT wheat wheat buyer CBOT soybean CBOT corn futures wheat market

Soy down 12-23 cents, corn down 8 to 13 cents, wheat down 5-7 cents

At least 23 killed as passenger bus crashes in Khuzdar, Balochistan

JP Morgan puts weight behind Pakistan's economy, but cautions over challenges

Govt hopeful about IMF relaxations

Amid Opposition boycott, NA passes 21 bills

China passes anti-foreign sanctions law

New Zealand Muslims object to mosque attack film while pain still raw

FY22 budget to be presented today

BISP disbursements: Survey shows Rs6.5m discrepancy in data

Agri sector grows 2.8pc

Installed power capacity grows 3.6pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters