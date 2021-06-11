Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2132.00 2459.00 9877.00 2183.00 18088.00 32821.00 2996.50 2210.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2132.00 2459.00 9877.00 2183.00 18088.00 32821.00 2996.50 2210.00
3-months Buyer 2100.00 2448.50 9904.50 2195.00 18117.00 31240.00 3017.00 2230.00
3-months Seller 2100.00 2448.50 9904.50 2195.00 18117.00 31240.00 3017.00 2230.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 27010.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 27010.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
