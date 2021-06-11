ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
ASL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.43%)
BOP 8.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
DGKC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.43%)
EPCL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.76%)
FFBL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.6%)
FFL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.1%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.91%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
JSCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KAPCO 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
MLCF 47.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.25%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.02%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.79%)
TRG 171.80 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (4.76%)
UNITY 49.25 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (5.69%)
WTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
BR100 5,258 Increased By ▲ 53.32 (1.02%)
BR30 27,556 Increased By ▲ 340.31 (1.25%)
KSE100 48,251 Increased By ▲ 473.87 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,538 Increased By ▲ 155.79 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,576
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
938,737
1,30324hr
3.22% positivity
Sindh
326,413
Punjab
343,499
Balochistan
26,084
Islamabad
82,001
KPK
135,383
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Hidden impact of Covid-19

BR Research 11 Jun 2021

The third Covid wave has, thankfully, saved Pakistan from the worst so far. The inoculation drive is gradually gaining pace, as vaccine supply is able to easily cater to the growing demand. The government’s top functionaries continue to take credit (some of which is deserved) on avoiding a catastrophic disaster such as the one that befell neighboring India over the past two months. But one element that is missing so far, however, is an honest accounting of the socioeconomic impact of the pandemic. This impacts planning.

The Economic Survey has made another attempt this year to assess the initial impact of Covid-19 on economy and society. Some of the insights mentioned in the special section are striking. For instance, the pandemic has made between 44 and 57 percent of the population vulnerable to harsh deprivations of life, thereby requiring sustained assistance from the government. Especially exposed are women, children, daily-wage workers, home-based workers, trans-genders, and persons with disabilities.

While job losses are expected to have been in the range of 13 million to 19 million depending on which methodology is used, it isn’t clear how many folks actually faced loss of income or what was the length of short-term unemployment during the pandemic. Similarly, it isn’t clear how many informal entities among the estimated 3.25 million MSMEs closed down. However, as FY22 saw economic activities pick up, along with restrictive lockdowns avoided for the most part, the debilitating impact may have softened a bit.

The report then adds some substance by citing a PBS survey from late last year, noting that over 27 million working people were impacted by the pandemic, three-quarters of which faced job losses and the remaining quarter witnessed reduction in income levels. Just over a quarter of these affected folks worked in manufacturing-related sectors, a fifth of them were linked with construction sector, and a sixth were associated with transportation and communications-related sectors. Affected individuals resorted to multiple coping mechanisms, including budget-tightening, selling assets, and dipping into savings.

The report also talks about social impact of the pandemic. Covid-19 has disrupted academic lives of 42 million children of school-going age (from pre-primary to college). The loss of learning for kids and income for schools will pose significant challenges for the quality and coverage of education in Pakistan once the situation normalizes. Under healthcare, maternal and child health have been directly affected due to shortage of medications, essential supplies, hospital staff, etc. Besides facing job losses in services sectors, women are over-burdened by increased domestic responsibilities during the pandemic.

The report, which is unable to quantify the pandemic’s socioeconomic impact, highlights the Rs1.24 trillion relief package. But independent review on the efficacy of related spending is unavailable. It mentions the growth rebound from -0.47 percent in FY20 to ~4 percent in FY21, crediting the government’s “timely and appropriate policy measures” for producing a “V-shaped economic recovery”. The report suggests that government’s strategy to spur GDP growth rests on increased PSDP spending and social-safety-net spending, as well as the ongoing vaccination drive. Those are critical pillars that need sustained investment to lift Covid-affected men and women and children out of economic oblivion.

unemployment GDP growth Economic Survey vaccine supply third wave of covid socioeconomic impact

Hidden impact of Covid-19

Govt hopeful about IMF relaxations

Amid Opposition boycott, NA passes 21 bills

China passes anti-foreign sanctions law

FY22 budget to be presented today

BISP disbursements: Survey shows Rs6.5m discrepancy in data

Agri sector grows 2.8pc

Installed power capacity grows 3.6pc

LSM sector posts 9pc growth in July-March

Growth versus inclusive growth

Factors behind low tax-to-GDP ratio listed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters