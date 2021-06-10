ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
ASL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.43%)
BOP 8.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
DGKC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.43%)
EPCL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.76%)
FFBL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.6%)
FFL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.1%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.91%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
JSCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KAPCO 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
MLCF 47.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.25%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.02%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.79%)
TRG 171.80 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (4.76%)
UNITY 49.25 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (5.69%)
WTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
BR100 5,258 Increased By ▲ 53.32 (1.02%)
BR30 27,556 Increased By ▲ 340.31 (1.25%)
KSE100 48,251 Increased By ▲ 473.87 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,538 Increased By ▲ 155.79 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar futures edge higher, arabica also rises

  • July raw sugar rose by 0.02 cent, or 0.1%, to 17.75 cents per lb.
  • July arabica coffee rose by 1.25 cents, or 0.8%, to $1.5845 per lb.
  • September London cocoa rose by 12 pounds, or 0.75%, to 1,621 pounds a tonne.
Reuters 10 Jun 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE were marginally higher on Thursday as the market awaited Brazilian production data, while arabica coffee futures also rose.

SUGAR

July raw sugar rose by 0.02 cent, or 0.1%, to 17.75 cents per lb by 1217 GMT.

Dealers said the expected release later on Thursday of data related to cane crushing in the key Centre-South region of Brazil covering the second half of May would provide a short-term focus for the market.

Sugar output in the region is expected to be similar to the 2.55 million tonnes produced in the same period a year ago.

August white sugar fell by $6.30, or 1.4%, to $457 a tonne.

COFFEE

July arabica coffee rose by 1.25 cents, or 0.8%, to $1.5845 per lb.

Dealers said the market had regained some strength after slipping from a recent 4-1/2 year peak as rains in Brazil improved the outlook for next year's harvest.

They continued to keep a close watch on the situation in Colombia where anti-government protests had severely disrupted coffee exports. There were signs of Wednesday that the protests were losing steam.

July robusta coffee rose by $1, or 0.1%, to $1,583 a tonne.

COCOA

September London cocoa rose by 12 pounds, or 0.75%, to 1,621 pounds a tonne.

Fitch Solutions said in a note on Thursday that the market would trade between 1,600 and 1,750 pounds over the coming weeks of June and July.

The report noted the COVID-19 pandemic continued to disrupt multiple consumption channels as some restrictions remain in place in many markets even as vaccination rates rise.

September New York cocoa rose by $21, or 0.9%, to $2,413 a tonne.

Cocoa prices cocoa beans coffee prices sugar price Raw sugar prices Coffee export Coffee production sugar export

Raw sugar futures edge higher, arabica also rises

Key highlights of Economic Survey 2020-21

Pakistan not leveraging US military’s support to win IMF concessions: Tarin

Remittances increase 34% year-on-year to near $2.5 billion in May

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

SBP issues commemorative coin to mark 70th anniversary of Pak-China relations

India records world's highest daily Covid-19 deaths after state revises numbers

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: Saudi Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

Pakistan’s Dawaai raises $8.5 million amid expansion plans

System facing 6,500MW shortfall

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters