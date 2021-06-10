ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
ASL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.43%)
BOP 8.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
DGKC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.43%)
EPCL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.76%)
FFBL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.6%)
FFL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.1%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.91%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
JSCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KAPCO 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
MLCF 47.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.25%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.02%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.79%)
TRG 171.80 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (4.76%)
UNITY 49.25 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (5.69%)
WTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
BR100 5,258 Increased By ▲ 53.32 (1.02%)
BR30 27,556 Increased By ▲ 340.31 (1.25%)
KSE100 48,251 Increased By ▲ 473.87 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,538 Increased By ▲ 155.79 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECB lifts growth, inflation projections, sees risks as balanced

  • Inflation is now seen averaging 1.9% this year, above the 1.5% projected in March, while in 2022 it is seen at 1.5%, against an earlier projection for 1.2%.
Reuters 10 Jun 2021

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank raised its growth and inflation projections for this year and next on Thursday as the euro zone economy started to roar back to life after more than a year of restrictions to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

ECB President Christine Lagarde also said the ECB saw risks to growth as "broadly balanced", a shift away from the ECB's long standing assessment of risks as tilted to the downside.

In what it describes as the baseline scenario, the ECB expects GDP to expand by 4.6% this year, above the 4% seen in March, while growth next year is seen at 4.7% against the ECB's previous 4.1% projection.

Its inflation forecast for this year was raised sharply, mostly because of higher commodity prices, but consumer price growth beyond 2021 is seen remaining well short of the ECB's almost 2% target, the fresh figures show.

Inflation is now seen averaging 1.9% this year, above the 1.5% projected in March, while in 2022 it is seen at 1.5%, against an earlier projection for 1.2%.

Lagarde said underlying inflation was expected to increase gradually but that price pressures would remain subdued and slack in the economy would keep inflation below the ECB's target of just under 2% through 2023.

She said the ECB expected economic activity to accelerate in the second half of 2021 but that the course of the pandemic and responses to it would continue to dictate the pace. Inflation would rise further in H2 before falling back as transitory factors fade, Lagarde added.

The following are the ECB's quarterly growth and inflation projections through 2023. Figures in brackets are the ECB's previous forecasts from March.

The ECB targets inflation "below, but close to, 2%".

eurozone economy ECB policymaker commodity prices ECB monetary ECB bond

ECB lifts growth, inflation projections, sees risks as balanced

Key highlights of Economic Survey 2020-21

Pakistan not leveraging US military’s support to win IMF concessions: Tarin

Remittances increase 34% year-on-year to near $2.5 billion in May

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

SBP issues commemorative coin to mark 70th anniversary of Pak-China relations

India records world's highest daily Covid-19 deaths after state revises numbers

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: Saudi Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

Pakistan’s Dawaai raises $8.5 million amid expansion plans

System facing 6,500MW shortfall

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters