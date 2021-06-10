ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
ASL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.43%)
BOP 8.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
DGKC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.43%)
EPCL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.76%)
FFBL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.6%)
FFL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.1%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.91%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
JSCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KAPCO 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
MLCF 47.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.25%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.02%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.79%)
TRG 171.80 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (4.76%)
UNITY 49.25 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (5.69%)
WTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
BR100 5,258 Increased By ▲ 53.32 (1.02%)
BR30 27,556 Increased By ▲ 340.31 (1.25%)
KSE100 48,251 Increased By ▲ 473.87 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,538 Increased By ▲ 155.79 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Microsoft plans to tap smart TVs, streaming devices for Xbox games

  • Xbox is also building its own streaming devices for cloud gaming to reach gamers on any TV or monitor without the need for a console.
  • "I am looking forward to how we continue to invest in Game Pass, to add more content and bring the service to even more geographies."
Reuters 10 Jun 2021

STOCKHOLM: Microsoft said on Thursday it was working with global TV manufacturers so that gamers can play Xbox games through internet-connected televisions without any extra hardware other than a controller.

Xbox is also building its own streaming devices for cloud gaming to reach gamers on any TV or monitor without the need for a console.

The company, which launched two models of its Xbox gaming consoles last year, has also been focusing on developing its cloud gaming service to attract casual gamers with the promise of cutting ties to the living room.

Game Pass, a $9.99 per month subscription service with titles such as "Alien Isolation" and "Gears 5", can be played on Xbox consoles, Android devices and PCs, and is seen as a weapon for cutting into the dominance of rival Sony's PlayStation platform.

"With Game Pass coming to the browser, the value of the subscription is going to transcend from the console to the PC to mobile," Chief Executive Satya Nadella said in a pre-recorded video.

"I am looking forward to how we continue to invest in Game Pass, to add more content and bring the service to even more geographies," he said.

Cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, available in dozens of countries, will be launched in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan later this year.

Xbox, which is exploring new subscription offerings for Game Pass, is also working with telecom companies to allow consumers to buy both a console and Game Pass for a low monthly price, rather than spending money up front.

Gaming has received a boost since the beginning of the pandemic as over half of gamers in North America and Western Europe spent more time gaming, according to a report by gaming analysis firm Newzoo.

Xbox plans to release at least one new, first party game into Game Pass every quarter, as more than 23 studios worldwide are creating games for the platform.

"We will unlock the ability for anyone on the planet to enjoy the gaming experiences that relatively few have had the access to before," said Phil Spencer, head of Xbox.

Microsoft xbox global TV manufacturers Xbox games streaming devices gaming consoles

Microsoft plans to tap smart TVs, streaming devices for Xbox games

Key highlights of Economic Survey 2020-21

Pakistan not leveraging US military’s support to win IMF concessions: Tarin

Remittances increase 34% year-on-year to near $2.5 billion in May

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

SBP issues commemorative coin to mark 70th anniversary of Pak-China relations

India records world's highest daily Covid-19 deaths after state revises numbers

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: Saudi Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

Pakistan’s Dawaai raises $8.5 million amid expansion plans

System facing 6,500MW shortfall

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters