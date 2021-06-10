Tunisia gets offers in 50,000 tonne soft wheat tender

HAMBURG: The lowest price offered in the international tender from Tunisia's state grains agency on Thursday to purchase 50,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat was believed to be $297.75 a tonne c&f for optional-origin supplies, European traders said in initial assessments.

No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Thursday, they said.

The lowest offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Promising international for the full 50,000 tonnes in two 25,000 tonne consignments.

This was followed by offers from trading house Viterra at $299.97 per tonne c&f and $301.97, both for 25,000 tonnes.

Other offers were all said to be over $300 a tonne including $304.88 and $304.98 a tonne c&f.

The agency does not always purchase the lowest offer if other conditions connected with the offer are seen as unattractive.

The wheat is sought in two 25,000 tonne consignments for shipment between July 1 and July 25 depending on origin supplied.

Tunisia cancelled its last reported soft wheat tender on May 27 as prices were regarded as too high.