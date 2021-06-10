ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
Sindh govt paid Rs6.257bn interest

Recorder Report 10 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Sindh government paid Rs6.257 billion interest in the first eleven months of current financial year, the details of current revenue expenditure showed.

The current revenue expenditure totaled Rs713.6 billion against the release of almost Rs821 billion in the first eleven months of current financial year.

Sindh government kept its current revenue expenditure at Rs968 billion in the budget which was later modified and was cut down to Rs950 billion.

The provincial government spent Rs335 billion against release of Rs382 billion on account of employees related expenses whereas it spent Rs138.8 billion on employees retirement benefits against Rs141 billion releases.

The total salary and pension expenditures of Sindh government stood at Rs474 billion during the period under review against the release of Rs524 billion in the said period.

The revised estimates of provincial government’s expenses on salaries and pension are Rs540.7 billion.

Expenditure on other heads show that Sindh government spent Rs30 billion project pre-investment analysis during the period under review against the release of Rs52.7 billion.

The operating expenses of the province also fell short of the releases as it totaled at Rs59.8 billion against Rs78.8 billion.

The expenses on grants, subsidies, write-offs of loans etc. stood at Rs1400 billion against Rs152 billion releases.

The transfers of funds head showed that it totaled Rs10.68 billion against Rs16.78 billion releases.

The interest payment expenses came to Rs6.257 billion against the release of Rs13.8 billion.

The provincial government made Rs2.6 billion expenditure on acquiring of physical assets against releases of Rs8 billion. The expenses of provincial government and repairs and maintenance totaled at Rs19.5 billion against the release of Rs26.7 billion.

The non-salary expenditure of the provincial government came to Rs239.5 billion during the period under review against the release of Rs296.5 billion. The revised estimate of non-salary expenditure of the provincial government has been targeted at Rs409 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

