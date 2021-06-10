ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
Govt plans to increase water storage capacity up to 24m acre feet

Recorder Report 10 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Irrigation Minister Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari has said that that the government has planned to increase the storage capacity of water from to 13 million acre feet to 24 million acre feet.

He was talking to the President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mian Tariq Misbah and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry at the Lahore Chamber. The water conservation and management should be the unavoidable part of everyone as depleting water resources have become a biggest threat, he said.

The minister said the country has been in the grip of water scarcity.

The water table in our country is falling at the rate of 1-meter per year. Only way to conserve water is through awareness at the national level, he said. It is very important to raise awareness on the level of universities.

We should make our friends, family and people around us more aware about the water shortage challenges, he added. To increase our water storage capacity, it is very important to build dams.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mian Tariq Misbah water storage capacity Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari Punjab Irrigation

Govt plans to increase water storage capacity up to 24m acre feet

