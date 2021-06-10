Markets
LME official prices
10 Jun 2021
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2134.00 2439.00 9878.50 2146.00 17828.00 33290.00 2999.00 2301.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2134.00 2439.00 9878.50 2146.00 17828.00 33290.00 2999.00 2301.50
3-months Buyer 2100.00 2438.00 9901.50 2154.50 17851.00 31225.00 3017.00 2310.00
3-months Seller 2100.00 2438.00 9901.50 2154.50 17851.00 31225.00 3017.00 2310.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 27325.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 27325.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
