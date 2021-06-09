ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
Financial investors raise net long position in Euronext wheat

  • Commercial participants lowered their net short position to 110,351 contracts from 116,691 a week earlier.
  • In Euronext's rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants increased their net short position to 12,119 contracts from 10,594 a week earlier.
Reuters Updated 09 Jun 2021

PARIS: Non-commercial market participants increased their net long position in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options in the week to June 4, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed.

Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, expanded their net long position to 66,938 contracts from 60,757 a week earlier, the data showed.

Commercial participants lowered their net short position to 110,351 contracts from 116,691 a week earlier.

Commercials' short positions accounted for 62.9% of the total short position, while commercial long positions accounted for 46.2% of total long positions.

Non-commercial short positions represented 37.1% of total short positions, while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 53.9% of the total longs.

The report covered all of the open short and long positions in the wheat derivatives.

In Euronext's rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants increased their net short position to 12,119 contracts from 10,594 a week earlier.

Commercial participants extended their net long position in rapeseed to 6,267 contracts from 2,242 a week earlier.

Financial investors raise net long position in Euronext wheat

