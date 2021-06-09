ANL 31.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.19%)
ASC 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
ASL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.28%)
AVN 87.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.41%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.57%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 17.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
HASCOL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 79.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.96%)
KAPCO 44.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.1%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.27%)
MLCF 47.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
POWER 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
PPL 92.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.22%)
PRL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.96%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.89%)
SNGP 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.52%)
TRG 165.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-1.78%)
UNITY 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.73%)
WTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (12.43%)
BR100 5,224 Decreased By ▼ -29.23 (-0.56%)
BR30 27,303 Decreased By ▼ -188.28 (-0.68%)
KSE100 47,934 Decreased By ▼ -213.57 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,472 Decreased By ▼ -103.01 (-0.53%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Neymar helps Brazil to perfect six in WC qualifying

  • The Everton forward thought he'd extended the lead just before halftime with a brilliant dipping volley, but he was denied by an offside flag.
AFP 09 Jun 2021

MONTEVIDEO: Neymar scored one goal and created the other as Brazil maintained their perfect start to World Cup qualifying with a 2-0 win over Paraguay on Tuesday.

Substitute Lucas Paqueta sealed the win deep into injury time in Asuncion as Brazil opened up a six point lead at the top of South America's single qualifying group after a sixth win out of six.

Paraguay's first defeat saw them drop out of the automatic qualification places.

Brazil got off to a quick start with less than four minutes on the clock.

Gabriel Jesus, recalled to the starting line-up, crossed from the right and although Richarlison missed his attempted volley, Neymar was unmarked at the back post to bobble the ball past goalkeeper Antony Silva.

Paraguay did not crumble, though, and center-back Omar Alderete forced an incredible save out of goalkeeper Ederson with a blockbuster drive from 30 yards.

Miguel Almiron also found space in the box but his shot was deflected behind by Eder Militao.

In between, Silva was out quickly to smother a chance for Richarlison.

The Everton forward thought he'd extended the lead just before halftime with a brilliant dipping volley, but he was denied by an offside flag.

Paraguay had a strong start to the second half as Ederson saved a Gustavo Gomez header but Marquinhos should have doubled the visitors' advantage when he somehow headed Neymar's cross wide from four yards out.

Brazil had chances to kill the game off on the counter but Neymar screwed an effort wide and Gomez did brilliantly to block Richarlison's shot.

But in injury time, Neymar played in Paqueta on the right to send a precise left-foot finish just inside the far post.

Brazil Neymar Paraguay Gabriel Jesus

Neymar helps Brazil to perfect six in WC qualifying

Umar explains hike in development budget for FY22

Trade deficit widens by 30.56pc in July-May

Pakistan cannot give any airbase: Fawad

'Hero' family rushes to aid Pakistan train crash victims

Pakistani-origin family run over in Canada

Media, govt websites coming back online after global outage

Sindh paid a ‘pittance’: CM

Agriculture can bring about growth in the short run: PM

World must counter Islamophobia ‘holistically’: PM

Kazi formula for NHP calculations shelved

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters