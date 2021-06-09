ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.69%)
ASL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
BYCO 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.45%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.03%)
HUBC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
KAPCO 46.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.83%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.83%)
MLCF 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.63%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-3.98%)
UNITY 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.43%)
BR100 5,254 Decreased By ▼ -33.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 27,491 Decreased By ▼ -189.33 (-0.68%)
KSE100 48,148 Decreased By ▼ -154.68 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By ▼ -83.19 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
PARTLY FACETIOUS: Heirlooms?

Anjum Ibrahim 09 Jun 2021

"Speaking of substitutes and complements you would advise The Perennial Confrontationist (TPC) to not act as a substitute for daddy but complement him otherwise this see saw will continue - today I am going to visit the grave of Benazir Bhutto and tomorrow I am going to bad mouth her heirs, today I am going to bad mouth The Khan, and tomorrow..."

"That ain't happening. TPC is not likely to ever say anything nice about The Khan."

"Right and only when daddy is not a factor should she transition into being his only substitute!"

"Agreed, and that will take time as we know from Benazir Bhutto's history."

"But I want your opinion on one matter. These heirlooms..."

"Heirlooms? You aren't referring to Zardari sahib's procurement of a bracelet or was it a necklace that his spouse had to..."

"No, that's ancient history, besides it was never publicly confirmed so be careful."

"OK, so heirlooms as in Erdogan's wife's necklace donated for the flood relief victims of Pakistan that somehow landed up in Gilani sahib's possession by mistake and..."

"Hey he is the leader of the opposition in the senate now so give him his due respect."

"Indeed, so what did you mean by heirlooms?"

"The children who feel they must inherit their parents' political capital."

"So?"

"Where political parties have heirlooms there is no question of any election for party leader..."

"If I recall Benazir herself declared as lifelong party leader and..."

"OK, but my question is who is The Khan's successor? His children are out of the country and not likely to..."

"What about his step children? I hear they are pretty active in Punjab though perhaps not so much in Islamabad."

"I don't think so. But his senior most lieutenants..."

"One is now like a bee, trying to get out of the sticky sweet caramel..."

"Don't be facetious, so who do you reckon as his heir?"

"PTI without The Khan would be like...like the Q League or...or...MQM Pakistan or..."

"You are being facetious."

"No if he wants his legacy to continue he has to transform his party into a truly democratic one."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

