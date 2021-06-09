PARTLY FACETIOUS: Heirlooms?

"Speaking of substitutes and complements you would advise The Perennial Confrontationist (TPC) to not act as a substitute for daddy but complement him otherwise this see saw will continue - today I am going to visit the grave of Benazir Bhutto and tomorrow I am going to bad mouth her heirs, today I am going to bad mouth The Khan, and tomorrow..."

"That ain't happening. TPC is not likely to ever say anything nice about The Khan."

"Right and only when daddy is not a factor should she transition into being his only substitute!"

"Agreed, and that will take time as we know from Benazir Bhutto's history."

"But I want your opinion on one matter. These heirlooms..."

"Heirlooms? You aren't referring to Zardari sahib's procurement of a bracelet or was it a necklace that his spouse had to..."

"No, that's ancient history, besides it was never publicly confirmed so be careful."

"OK, so heirlooms as in Erdogan's wife's necklace donated for the flood relief victims of Pakistan that somehow landed up in Gilani sahib's possession by mistake and..."

"Hey he is the leader of the opposition in the senate now so give him his due respect."

"Indeed, so what did you mean by heirlooms?"

"The children who feel they must inherit their parents' political capital."

"So?"

"Where political parties have heirlooms there is no question of any election for party leader..."

"If I recall Benazir herself declared as lifelong party leader and..."

"OK, but my question is who is The Khan's successor? His children are out of the country and not likely to..."

"What about his step children? I hear they are pretty active in Punjab though perhaps not so much in Islamabad."

"I don't think so. But his senior most lieutenants..."

"One is now like a bee, trying to get out of the sticky sweet caramel..."

"Don't be facetious, so who do you reckon as his heir?"

"PTI without The Khan would be like...like the Q League or...or...MQM Pakistan or..."

"You are being facetious."

"No if he wants his legacy to continue he has to transform his party into a truly democratic one."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021