PM to launch One Window Ehsaas Centre today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch today (Wednesday) the first One Window Ehsaas Centre in the federal capital to facilitate the beneficiaries of Ehsaas Programme through different facilities. The first One Window Ehsaas Centre has been established at Sitara Market in the sector G-7 of Islamabad, to be visited by the PM for the launch, an official statement said.

"All Ehsaas services can be accessed at one place at the centre," the statement added.

It said the centre would aim to facilitate Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries whose families receive stipends through Points of Sale (POS) or Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) that have been placed at the One Window Centre.

Partner banks have opened their branches and a NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) office has also been set up at the centre.

"Having all these services at one centre can significantly facilitate Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries who previously needed to go to many offices to get their complaints resolved.

Ehsaas stipends for children can be accessed at the centre also. The digital system, which has recently been put in place does real time verifications from three data sources- before a child is enrolled in the programme and if the child doesn't have a birth registration form-which is a prerequisite for enrolment-the mother can just walk the courtyard to get it made in the NADRA centre rather than taking taxi to go to another site," the statement added.

Under the Ehsaas umbrella, there are many programmes for 14 different target groups.

"But often, poor families are not aware of the benefits they are entitled to and, if they are aware, they have to go to multiple offices to seek help. With One Window Ehsaas, the aim is to deliver services through a single window, a one-stop shop. One Window Ehsaas has six pillars: A One Stop Shop, the Ehsaas Centre; a public facing digital information and services platform; mobile app; back office consolidated digital interface; cognitive API (Application Programming Interface) architecture, or the integrated national socioeconomic database; and finally, the Ehsaas One-Window Beneficiary Selection and Targeting Policy," it said.

Ehsaas Registration Desks have been set up where people can get surveyed, to ascertain if they are eligible for Ehsaas benefits.

At the centre, dashboards, display information relevant to people's needs and complaints would be addressed in real time, the statement said.

The services for Ehsaas Nashonuma, Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship, Ehsaas Amdan, Ehsaas Interest Free Loan Desks, Ehsaas Tahafuz, Langars and Panagahs are also available at the centre, it added.

Ehsaas One Window Centres would be opened in every district of the country, it said.

