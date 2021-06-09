ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
Automation solutions: Unity Foods gets associated with Systems Limited

Recorder Report 09 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Unity Foods Limited has announced its association with Systems Limited in its journey for implementation of SAP S4/HANA, SAP Success Factor and Ariba Implementations.

With this agreement, Unity Foods, with the help of Systems, shall implement world class Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and industrial automation solutions, which will contribute and support Unity Foods strategy in becoming a truly future-ready, agile, and innovative FMCG and strengthen its expertise and innovation, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange said.

This digitalization, considering SAP’s driven state of the art processes, will be an enabler for Unity Foods to further adopt/implement “Blockchain,” adding new dimensions to UFL’s operations and deliver an ecosystem to global suppliers and customers, the information said.

This will allow them to integrate blockchain frameworks to their systems which will greatly support UFL’s Speed-to-market strategies and executions, it added.

“The programme is considered part of Unity Foods strategic plan for digital transformation across all its business verticals, using cutting-edge and modern ERP and industrial automation solutions. This shall bring further efficiencies in the company’s operations, introduce global best practices and most effective processes to ultimately support UFL’s Go-To Market strategies in driving further growth in years to come.”

