Macron slapped during trip to southeast France

TAIN-L'HERMITAGE, (France): A bystander slapped French President Emmanuel Macron across the face during a trip to southeast France on Tuesday on the second stop of a nation-wide tour. Images on social media and broadcast on the BFM news channel showed Macron approach a barrier to greet a man who, instead of shaking hands, slapped the 43-year-old across the face. Macron's bodyguards quickly intervened and two people were arrested afterwards, local officials said. "The man who tried to slap the president and another individual are currently being questioned by the gendarmerie," the regional prefecture said in a statement.