Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices....
09 Jun 2021
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2136.50 2417.50 9848.00 2138.50 17625.00 32290.00 2963.50 2302.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2136.50 2417.50 9848.00 2138.50 17625.00 32290.00 2963.50 2302.00
3-months Buyer 2100.00 2418.50 9864.00 2138.50 17664.00 30500.00 2985.50 2310.00
3-months Seller 2100.00 2418.50 9864.00 2138.50 17664.00 30500.00 2985.50 2310.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 26465.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 26465.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.