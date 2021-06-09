KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday (June 8, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 155.04 154.82 154.65 154.34 153.97 153.72 153.45 EUR 188.89 188.68 188.58 188.31 187.98 187.77 187.55 GBP 219.55 219.24 219.00 218.55 218.04 217.69 217.32 ===========================================================================

