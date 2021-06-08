ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.69%)
ASL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
BYCO 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.45%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.03%)
HUBC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
KAPCO 46.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.83%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.83%)
MLCF 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.63%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-3.98%)
UNITY 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.43%)
BR100 5,254 Decreased By ▼ -33.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 27,491 Decreased By ▼ -189.33 (-0.68%)
KSE100 48,148 Decreased By ▼ -154.68 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By ▼ -83.19 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Raw sugar futures fall, arabica coffee also weakens

Reuters 08 Jun 2021

LONDON: Cocoa prices on ICE hit their lowest level in a month on Tuesday amid ample supplies, while raw sugar and arabica coffee recovered from the prior session's retreat.

COCOA

September London cocoa slipped 0.1% to 1,609 pounds per tonne by 1512 GMT, having hit its lowest since early May at 1,606.

Dealers noted problems in Ivory Coast's power supply continue to impact the country's cocoa grind. They also noted a widening discount for September versus December cocoa, which indicates ample supply.

Ivory Coast's cocoa grinders processed 367,000 tonnes of beans by end-May, down 24.5% year-on-year. The country is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder.

September New York cocoa slipped 0.1% to $2,402 a tonne, having hit its lowest since early May at $2,395.

SUGAR

July raw sugar rose 1.9% to 17.70 cents per lb, having settled down 1.9% on Monday.

Dealers said while rains are forecast in drought-hit Brazil over the next few days, the sugar market remains nervous and essentially range-bound as the impact of the rains is assessed.

August white sugar rose 1.5% to $466.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

July arabica coffee rose 0.3% to $1.6055 per lb, having settled down 1.5% on Monday, extending its retreat from last week's 4-1/2-year high of $1.6675.

Dealers said over the past month, arabica futures needed to rise 7% to make up for the weakening dollar versus the Brazilian real. In reality, they rose 17%, suggesting the rally was overdone and prices have peaked for now.

The market continues to watch rain levels in top producer Brazil, which are finally set to improve after prolonged dryness that damaged the current crop and might have hit next year's.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights met with Colombian officials on Monday ahead of a three-day visit to gather information about possible rights abuses during nearly six weeks of anti-government protests that have disrupted exports like coffee.

July robusta coffee rose 0.6% to $1,635 a tonne.

