ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
ASC 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.52%)
ASL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.55%)
AVN 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
BYCO 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
DGKC 130.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.05%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.9%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.5%)
JSCL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.5%)
KAPCO 45.65 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.23%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.94%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
MLCF 47.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.96%)
PAEL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
POWER 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.82%)
SNGP 46.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.15%)
TRG 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.82%)
UNITY 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.43%)
BR100 5,271 Decreased By ▼ -16.5 (-0.31%)
BR30 27,635 Decreased By ▼ -45.99 (-0.17%)
KSE100 48,223 Decreased By ▼ -79.26 (-0.16%)
KSE30 19,598 Decreased By ▼ -60.04 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Africa's rand falls ahead of GDP data

  • In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2030 was up 0.5 basis point to 8.755% in early deals.
Reuters 08 Jun 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar early on Tuesday, ahead of gross domestic product (GDP) figures expected to show that economic growth slowed in the first quarter of this year.

At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at 13.5500 against the dollar, 0.11% weaker than its previous close and pulling further away from 28-month high of 13.4150 hit on Monday.

Investors await GDP numbers for the first quarter due to be released at 0930 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters expect annualised growth to have skidded to 2.5% from 6.3% in the previous quarter.

"The rand is only likely to be affected by this backwards glance if the results deviate significantly from expectations. It had continued to appreciate recently driven by global economic optimism, the boom on many commodity markets and not least rate hike expectations," Elisabeth Andreae, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"However, the air is likely to get thinner for the rand now. The prospect of a further recovery of the struggling economy, which had shrunk by 7% during the pandemic year, is not exactly rosy."

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2030 was up 0.5 basis point to 8.755% in early deals.

Commerzbank South Africa's rand GDP data Elisabeth Andreae

South Africa's rand falls ahead of GDP data

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

British ‘Treasure Island’ tax havens face a tempest

Domestic consumers using over 700 units: Nepra to allow levy of Rs1.25/unit surcharge

NA passes 10 key bills

Covid Package: Rs875bn released so far

At least 48 killed in Daharki train tragedy

Google to change global advertising practices

Elections will be under ‘new’ mechanism: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters