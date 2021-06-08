ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Defence budget: Rs1.33trn to be allocated in FY2021-22

Ali Hussain | Nuzhat Nazar 08 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Total defence allocation for next fiscal year (2021-22) would be 17 percent of the total budget and 2.6 percent of GDP, well informed sources in the Defence Ministry told Business Recorder.

In 2020-21, Rs1289 billion was budgeted for defence out of a total outlay of Rs7294 billion which is 17.67 percent of the total outlay – an amount which includes salaries, operating expenses, civil works, physical assets and defence administration but not military pensions.

Sources further revealed that in the next budget salaries would be raised by 20 to 25 percent. In 2020-21 total employees related expenses (defence) were Rs475.6 billion and a 25 percent rise would imply an additional nearly Rs119 billion. In 2020-21 salaries/pensions of civilian and military personnel were frozen in an attempt to contain the deficit.

The rise in defence budget, sources further stated will be nominal – less than three percent [projected] – in the forthcoming budget 2021-22 compared to the outgoing year.

Sources in defence ministry told this correspondent that the defence budget is estimated to be Rs1.33 trillion in 2021-22 against Rs1.29 trillion in 2020-21. Revised estimates for 2020-21 will be released in the budget documents for 2021-22 however defence budget has never been slashed to contain the budget deficit.

Informed sources further told this correspondent that there are serious concerns in Pakistan that the scheduled NATO and US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan this year may fuel attacks from Afghanistan which may require a significant increase in operational expenses of the military.

The next round of intra-Afghan talks, according to sources, is expected to be held soon but an immediate breakthrough is unlikely with regard to the restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan as prospects of reconciliation between the Taliban and Afghan government appear dim.

“We have been calling for an ‘orderly’ and ‘responsible’ troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving no security vacuum that could be exploited by spoilers,” a senior Pakistani diplomat said, adding that Pakistan could be the direct victim of continued chaos in Afghanistan.

The official said that Pakistan is particularly concerned about the presence of hostile elements such as outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Jamat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), Daish and other terror outfits believed to be hiding across the border with support from Indian RAW.

He said that the withdrawal of US forces should coincide with the overall progress achieved in the peace process, adding that relevant Pakistani authorities are in contact with all relevant stakeholders. “We believe that all parties to the Afghan conflict must remain committed to the ongoing efforts for a negotiated settlement of the conflict,” the diplomat emphasised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

