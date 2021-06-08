Economic progress: Bilawal accuses govt of making false claims

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said that Imran Khan’s wanting another term to solve problems “is a joke with the country”, and now the masses would not be “fooled by false claims of economic progress”.

The PPP chairman, in his statement, criticized the economic policies of the government and said that Imran Khan came into power with a promise to provide 10 million jobs, but in reality

his government “snatched” employment opportunities from the common man.

Bilawal further said that due to “failed policies” of the government, the middle class of the country was also now nearing the poverty line.

“We have to get rid of experiments like Imran Khan if we want the country’s economy to go in the right direction,” he said.

The PPP chairman said that claims of economic progress carried no weight as long as the common man cannot even afford basic necessities.