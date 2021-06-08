ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
Sindh PSDP: Utilization of funds stands at 68pc

Recorder Report 08 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The utilization of funds stood at 68 percent against the releases in Sindh by the first week of June 2021 in the current financial year under the Public Sector Development Programme.

According to a summary of the provincial government, the release of amount and its utilization also includes the provincial and district Annual Development Programmes and federal grants and foreign assistance for the development projects.

The Sindh government’s PSDP includes Rs155 billion for provincial ADP, Rs15 billion for district ADP, Rs54.641 for foreign project assistance and Rs8.302 billion from federal grants.

According to the summary, Rs232.94 billion was allocated in Sindh budget for the current financial year for public sector development programme.

The figures released indicated that Rs147 billion was released by the first week of May, which is 63 percent of the total allocation for the whole year.

Figures showed that expenditure of funds stood at Rs99 billion against the released amount which is 68 percent.

The details showed that 70 percent funds were utilized in agriculture, price and supply sector, 72 percent in Zakat, Auqaf and Ushar and 31 percent in the Board of Revenue.

In education sector, utilization remained 64 percent, 77 percent in energy sector, 47 percent in environment, 15 percent in excise and taxation, 20 percent in finance, 93 percent in food and 85 percent in forest and wildlife.

In health sector, utilization was 25 percent, 77 percent in home department, 62 in industries and commerce, 46 percent in information technology, 72 percent in investment, 88 percent in irrigation, 97 percent in lining of main canals, 61 percent in fisheries and livestock, 79 percent in local government, 36 percent in minorities affairs, 62 percent in planning and development, 73 percent in population welfare and 70 percent in public health engineering.

The summary of funds showed that the utilization of funds remained zero in human rights, mines and minerals, provincial ombudsman by the first week of June 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ADP PSDP Public Sector Development Programme funds Annual Development Program

