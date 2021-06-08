ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
IHHN signs MoU with NIFT for ePay services

KARACHI: Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) has entered into an agreement with National Institutional...
08 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) has entered into an agreement with National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT) one of the largest payment processors in Pakistan – for enabling digital collections through NIFT’s DFS platform under the brand name “NIFT ePay”.

IHHN is a progressive institution which is swiftly digitalizing itself for the comfort of its donors. This commitment is being translated in its donor payment collections aiming to minimize cash handling and create convenience. NIFT ePay has established interoperable and secure digital commerce payments which work with any bank account or wallet in Pakistan.

The agreement was signed by Haider Wahab, CEO, NIFT and Dr Abdul Bari Khan, CEO, IHHN.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abdul Bari Khan said “I’m delighted that we are entering into an agreement with NIFT. It’ll help Indus in advancing digitally and eventually, our donors will benefit from it as it’ll smoothen the process of payment. I hope that NIFT will continue to support IHHN in the future as well.”

While talking at the event, Haider Wahab said, “We are proud and honoured to be working with Indus Hospital & Health Network and it’s a privilege to be associated with their noble cause. Any assistance to this great cause in expanding the reach and bringing ease to donor transaction through NIFT ePay will be our small contribution and support. This is exactly the vision that was behind NIFT ePay and it is very heartening to see its actual manifestation in the market.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Indus hospital ePay Haider Wahab NiFT ePay Abdul Bari Khan IHHN

