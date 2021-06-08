Markets
LME official prices
08 Jun 2021
LONDON: The following were Friday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2138.50 2412.50 9852.00 2147.50 17922.00 33022.00 2980.00 2302.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2138.50 2412.50 9852.00 2147.50 17922.00 33022.00 2980.00 2302.00
3-months Buyer 2100.00 2426.50 9866.00 2144.00 17952.00 30332.00 2998.50 2310.00
3-months Seller 2100.00 2426.50 9866.00 2144.00 17952.00 30332.00 2998.50 2310.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 26317.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 26317.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
