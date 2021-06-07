ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
Ghotki train incident: Fawad fears increase in death toll

  • Minister says the driver of Sir Syed Express tried to apply emergency brakes but the locomotive hit the derailed coaches at 3:38 am
  • There is a need to revamp the entire Railways system to avoid the occurrence of such incidents in the future: Fawad
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 07 Jun 2021

(Karachi) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has expressed grief over the Ghotki train collision, saying there are fears that the death toll in the incident might rise as many passengers are still trapped in the debris.

Addressing a press briefing in Islamabad on Monday, Fawad said that the tragic incident occurred after the coaches of the Millat Express derailed and fell across the opposite track, where they were hit by the Sir Syed Express.

He stated that the driver of Sir Syed Express tried to apply emergency brakes but the locomotive hit the derailed coaches at 3:38 am, resulting in the incident. "The authorities came to know of the incident at around 3:48 am and the rescue operation commenced immediately," the minister maintained.

Fawad confirmed that 31 people have been killed so far while more than 100 injured in the fatal incident. He said the rescue operation is underway at the site of the accident while the injured are being shifted to different hospitals.

He pointed out that soon after the incident, Railways Minister Azam Swati ordered an inquiry into the incident. Fawad said that there is a need to revamp the entire Railways system to avoid the occurrence of such incidents in the future.

General elections under new mechanism

Fawad Hussain said the next election will take place in Pakistan in 2023 under a new mechanism to ensure transparency in elections. He said the government is discussing the features of this new mechanism with the ECP and also presenting the same at the Parliament.

He said the government is holding discussions with the Election Commission officials over the proposed legislation for electoral reforms, electronic voting machines, and biometric systems.

The information minister said the Ministry of Science and Technology will present a demonstration on the EVM to the ECP, and then the Election Commission can appoint a consultant to get his opinion on the matter.

