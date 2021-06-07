ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Australia, NZ dollars take breather after volatile week

Reuters 07 Jun 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were little changed in thin trading on Monday, after a volatile week that ended with both currencies benefiting from a weaker dollar on Friday following disappointing US non-farm payrolls data.

The Aussie was trading 0.4% lower at $0.7739 against the greenback at midday in Asia, having gained 1.04% on Friday, which partly recovered falls that tested support at $0.7646 the previous day.

Before the moves sparked by the US jobs figures, the Aussie had been trading within the $0.7677/$0.7891 band since May.

The New Zealand dollar was 0.01% higher at $0.7213 in holiday-thinned trade. After a volatile week, the kiwi is now also in the middle of its range of $0.7116 to $0.7316 since mid-April.

S&P Global Ratings upgraded its outlook on Australia's coveted "AAA" sovereign rating to 'stable' from 'negative' citing the country's "swift economic recovery" from the COVID-19 pandemic driven recession.

The Australian dollar largely ignored the positive news but "can build on Friday's gains against a heavy USD this week ... because its fundamental drivers are elevated," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analysts said in a note.

For weeks analysts have noted the Australian dollar is not fully reflecting record-high commodity prices, as investors instead have looked at monetary policy expectations from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

"Friday's sharp rebound means the commodity price-driven/global rebound bull case lives to fight another day," said National Australia Bank foreign exchange strategists.

They expect the Aussie to trade with an 80 cent to 85 cent handle within the next six to 12 months, "unless faith in full economic re-opening in a post-vaccine world in H2 2020 proves misplaced".

Australian 10-year yields fell 6.7 basis points to 1.57%, in line with Friday's sharp fall in US Treasuries, which are also trading near their May lows at 1.57%.

Futures contract for the same maturity also moved 6.5 ticks higher 98.4, implying a 1.56% yield, while the three-year bond contract was one-and-a-half ticks higher at 99.80, implying a 0.20% yield.

