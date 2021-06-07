Markets
Hong Kong shares fall in opening trade
- The Hang Seng slid 0.81 percent, or 233.93 points, to 28,684.17.
07 Jun 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell in opening trade Monday after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Bloomberg News that President Joe Biden should press ahead with his US$4 trillion spending plan even if it triggers inflation and leads to a rise in interest rates.
The Hang Seng slid 0.81 percent, or 233.93 points, to 28,684.17.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 1.34 points to 3,590.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.23 percent, or 5.64 points to 2,402.01.
At least 34 dead as passenger trains collide in Sindh's Ghotki district
Hong Kong shares fall in opening trade
Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio falls
Pakistan considers cut in import taxes for economic growth
Business hours in Sindh extended to 8pm
Pakistan's Abhi raises $2m in seed investment
Pressure on CIA as US withdrawal nears: NYT
Islamabad defends its interior Sindh initiative
Countries get bankrupted by corrupt heads: PM
Export promotion scheme: FBR for allowing 30pc local sales
Intensity of third wave declining
Govt decides to postpone NGMS spectrum auction
Read more stories
Comments