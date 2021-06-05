Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (June 4, 2021).
========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 04.06.2021 VALUE 04.06.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.1160% PA 0.6340%PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 Months 0.0826% PA 0.6674% PA
For 12 months -0.0051% PA 0.8699% PA
For 2 Years 0.0051% PA 1.3699% PA
For 3 Years 0.0051% PA 1.6199% PA
For 4 years 0.0051% PA 1.8699% PA
For 5 years 0.0051% PA 2.9949% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING VALUE 04.06.2021 VALUE 04.06.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 Months 0.1711% PA 0.5789% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.1425% PA 0.6075% PA
For 12 Months 0.0861% PA 0.7889% PA
For 2 Years 0.0861% PA 1.2889% PA
For 3 Years 0.0861% PA 1.5389% PA
For 4 years 0.0861% PA 1.7889% PA
For 5 years 0.0861% PA 1.9139% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO VALUE 04.06.2021 VALUE 04.06.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.2949% PA 1.0449% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2716% PA 1.0216% PA
For 12 Months 0.2410% PA 1.1160% PA
For 2 Years 0.2410% PA 1.6160% PA
For 3 Years 0.2410% PA 1.8660% PA
For 4 years 0.2410% PA 2.1160% PA
For 5 years 0.2410% PA 2.2104% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 04.06.2021 VALUE 04.06.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months -0.1550% PA 0.5950% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months -0.1907% PA 0.5593% PA
For 12 Months -0.1980% PA 0.6770% PA
For 2 Years -0.1980% PA 1.1770% PA
For 3 Years -0.1980% PA 1.4270% PA
For 4 Years -0.1980% PA 1.6770% PA
For 5 years -0.1980% PA 1.8020% PA
========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.