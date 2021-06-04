ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
Erdogan says Turkey discovered 135 bcm additional natural gas in Black Sea

  • Turkey's Fatih drill ship discovered 405 bcm of natural gas in the western Black Sea region's Sakarya field, in the country's biggest discovery.
Reuters 04 Jun 2021

ANKARA: Turkey has discovered 135 billion cubic metres of additional natural gas in the southern Black Sea, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, raising the total discovery in the region to 540 billion cubic metres.

Last year, Turkey's Fatih drill ship discovered 405 bcm of natural gas in the western Black Sea region's Sakarya field, in the country's biggest discovery.

Speaking at an opening ceremony in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak, Erdogan said Turkey had made the additional discovery in the Amasra-1 field, adding he expected further "good news" to come from the region.

