World
Erdogan says Turkey discovered 135 bcm additional natural gas in Black Sea
- Turkey's Fatih drill ship discovered 405 bcm of natural gas in the western Black Sea region's Sakarya field, in the country's biggest discovery.
04 Jun 2021
ANKARA: Turkey has discovered 135 billion cubic metres of additional natural gas in the southern Black Sea, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, raising the total discovery in the region to 540 billion cubic metres.
Last year, Turkey's Fatih drill ship discovered 405 bcm of natural gas in the western Black Sea region's Sakarya field, in the country's biggest discovery.
Speaking at an opening ceremony in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak, Erdogan said Turkey had made the additional discovery in the Amasra-1 field, adding he expected further "good news" to come from the region.
Pakistan reports lowest Covid positivity rate since Feb 28
Erdogan says Turkey discovered 135 bcm additional natural gas in Black Sea
Pakistan produces Chinese CanSinoBio COVID vaccine, brands it PakVac
FY22, FY23: Economic team unveils gameplan
3.2m lost jobs due to Covid-19
Foreign exchange inflow through RDA reaches $1.25bn
Covid-19: Lahore education authority announces new timings for schools
Facebook suspends former US President Trump's account until 2023
World food prices jump to highest level in decade: FAO
After Australia, Japan approves Pakistan's mango facility for exports
Lodhran-Multan Highway will increase economic activity, reduce travel time: PM
EU opens antitrust probe into Facebook over advertisers' data
Read more stories
Comments