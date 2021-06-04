World
Russia expects WHO to approve Sputnik V vaccine within 2 months
- WHO has been provided with all basic existing information on the vaccine
04 Jun 2021
Russia expects the World Health Organization (WHO) to approve the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus within two months, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) which markets the vaccine, told Reuters.
He said the European Medicines Agency (EMA) which is also reviewing Sputnik V “was provided with all basic existing information, there are no critical remarks for now at all.”
