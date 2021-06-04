ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
ASC 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.39%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
DGKC 129.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
HASCOL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (7.38%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.16%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 93.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.02%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.88 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.19%)
TRG 178.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.4%)
UNITY 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 262.39 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,719 Increased By ▲ 83.2 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Oil hits two-year high above $72 on OPEC+ discipline, demand hopes

  • Brent hits $72.17, highest since May 2019.
  • Slow inoculation and surging infections renew demand concerns US job growth picks up in May.
Reuters 04 Jun 2021

LONDON: Oil extended gains on Friday, topping $72 a barrel for the first time since 2019, as OPEC+ supply discipline and recovering demand countered concerns about patchy COVID-19 vaccination rollout around the globe.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies on Tuesday said they would stick to agreed supply restraints. A weekly supply report on Thursday showed US crude inventories dropped more than expected last week.

Brent crude rose 65 cents, or 0.9%, to $71.96 a barrel by 1350 GMT. It reached an intra-day high of $72.17, the highest since May 2019. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 78 cents, or 1.1%, at $69.59 and earlier touched $69.76, the highest since October 2018.

"After much dilly-dallying, Brent appears to have found a new home above $70," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. "Summer and the reopening of the global economy is bullish for oil demand in the second half of the year."

Brent is on track for a gain on the week of more than 3.2% and US crude is heading for a 5% rise. It is the second week of gains for both contracts.

"Oil prices are finding a tailwind from the clear signs that demand is making a solid recovery," Commerzbank said.

Also boosting oil this week was a slowdown in talks between the United States and Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme, which reduced expectations of a rise in Iranian oil supply.

Oil extended gains after US jobs figures showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 559,000 jobs last month. The US dollar weakened after the report, making oil cheaper for holders of other currencies and lending support to oil prices.

While rising demand and the fast pace of vaccinations in countries such as the United States have boosted oil, a slower inoculation rollout and high infections in the likes of Brazil and India are hitting demand in high-growth oil markets.

Oil hits two-year high above $72 on OPEC+ discipline, demand hopes

